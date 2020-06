Or Copy this URL to Share

FAYETTEVILLE — Jeffrey Lynn Lesane, age 51, died Friday. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church of Elizabethtown. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Lesane. Arrangements are by F.W. Newton & Sons Mortuary.



