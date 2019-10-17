Jerry Eugene Tyndall, age 75, of Broadway, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Bladen County to the late Hubert Melvin Tyndall and Fay Elizabeth Everett Tyndall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mike Lawrence and brother, Sherwood Tyndall.

Jerry retired after a long career as a long-haul truck driver. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Most recently, Jerry enjoyed his work as custodian at Broadway post office. Jerry, also known as "Papa," enjoyed watching NASCAR, working in his yard and spending time with his beloved family. He was loved by everyone who had the good fortune to meet him.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Peggy Poindexter Tyndall; son, Brian Tyndall and wife, Amy, of Wilmington; daughters, Jeanette Byrnes and husband, Ed, Kathy Johnson, Diane Lawrence and husband, Rodney Carter, all of Sanford; brothers, Earl, Willie, Steve and Ricky Tyndall; sister, Lib Underwood; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Mozingo officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations Miracle Baptist Church, 830 Harvey Faulk Road, Sanford, NC 27332.

Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Inc.