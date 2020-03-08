Jimmie Roads (J.R.) Heath Sr. passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born in Acme on February 21, 1927, and was the son of the late Cary Livingston Heath and Lenna Mae Lashley Heath. He was also preceded in death by sisters Alma Heath, Mable Peterson, Vera Russ and Mattie Settlemeyer; brothers Cary Heath and Elvin Ray Heath; wife Shirley Adams Heath; and son Jimmie R. Heath Jr.

Surviving are daughter Barbara Pendergrass and husband Andrew of Cary; grandchildren, Philip and Grace Heath of Dallas, Texas; sisters Velma (Pat) Hargrove of Riegelwood and Myrtle Bigford and husband Ted of Riegelwood; brothers, Forrest Heath and wife Marilyn of Leland, and Clayton (Cooter) Heath of Rocky Point; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

J.R. graduated Acme Delco High School and Auto and Diesel School in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a World War II veteran, serving the Navy in the Pacific on the USS Boxer CV21. He worked on the construction of the Riegelwood Pulp Mill and Depot plant in Kinston and served as shop foreman for the Bolton Woodland Division of the Federal Paper Company before starting J.R. Heath Construction Company in 1969 and later Heath's Fast Foods.

A longstanding member of Carvers Creek United Methodist Church, J.R. was also a Shriner and past master of Waccamaw Masonic Lodge No. 596 AF & AM in Riegelwood and York Rite and Scottish Rite Bodies of Wilmington; Knight Templar of Plantagenet Commandery No. 1; lifetime member of VFW No. 10401; charter member of Carvers Creek Community Hunting Club; and past chairman of the Weyman Community Cemetery Association. His life was guided by his devotion to faith, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, J.R. requested donations to the Weyman Community Cemetery Association Fund, c/o Diane Rabon, 156 Narrow Gap Road, Riegelwood, NC 28456. The family wishes to extend gratitude to everyone at Trinity Grove for their loving support.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Carvers Creek United Methodist Church in Carvers Creek with interment to follow at the historic Weyman Church Cemetery in Riegelwood. The Rev. Jimmie Tatum will officiate.

Condolences may be shared at andrewsmortuary.com.