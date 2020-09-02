1/1
Joan Leslie McKeithan
Joan Leslie McKeithan passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on August 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

Joan was born to Leslie Blue "Nick" and Myrtle McKeithan on July 15, 1951. She was a lifelong member of Bluefield Methodist Church in Clarkton. Joan was a native of Bladen County, having lived in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington. Joan was a computer programmer having graduated from Wake Community College in 1981.

Joan had a large heart filled with love for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nick and Myrtle McKeithan. Left to cherish Joan's memory are her brothers Robert McKeithan (Virginia) of Cary, Roy McKeithan (Anna) of Clarkton, David McKeithan (Jackie) of Castle Hayne; sisters Mary Frances McKeithan Harris (Jimmy) of Greenville, and Sarah McKeithan Edwards of Wilmington; eight nieces, nephews and spouses; eight great-nieces, great-nephews and their spouses; one great-great-nephew; and a plethora of friends that she considered "family."

Secondary to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A "Celebration of Life" for Joan will be held at a later date for all family and friends to attend at Bluefield Methodist Church in Clarkton when all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bluefield Methodist Church or an organization of your choice.



Published in Bladen Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
