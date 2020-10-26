1/
John Franklin Austin
John Franklin Austin, formerly of Elizabethtown, was living at St. Simons Island, Georgia, at the time of his death on September 30, 2020.

Mr. Austin was born on September 10, 1946. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1964.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C. (Bob) Austin and Frances Austin, both of Elizabethtown.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Austin of the home; sister, Mary Austin Brown; son, Robert C. (Bobby) Austin II of Idaho; daughter, Amy Austin of Virginia; granddaughters, Mercedes Anderson and Jasmine Anderson of Virginia; and a great-granddaughter, Hope of Virginia.

He is under the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Mr. Austin was cremated. There will be a memorial service announced at a future date.



Published in Bladen Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
