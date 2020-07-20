CLARKTON — John Monroe Ward, 90, went home to be with his Lord after a short stay at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Angel House in Whiteville on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

John was born February 14, 1930, to the late John Daniel and Carrie Yandle Ward. He was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Ward, and a grandson, Michael Hayes Ward. John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Ward of the home; one son, Billy M. Ward (Shirley) of Clarkton; one daughter, Geri W. Weldon of Ocean Isle Beach; one brother, Wilbur C. Ward (Joyce) of Clarkton; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was a lifelong resident of Clarkton. He was a pillar of the business community as an operator of a full-service gas station for 52 years. John also served on the Board of Directors for the Bladen County Hospital, was a founding member of the Clarkton Rescue Squad, a N.C. Tobacco Festival Committee member and sponsor, past president of the Clarkton Lions Club, was a lifelong member of Clarkton Presbyterian Church and an avid booster of Clarkton High School athletics among numerous other accolades.

John was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. The Clarkton area relied on John and he always answered the call to help those in need. He took pride in the appearance and cleanliness of his business and passed that trait on to his heirs. Several generations of teenagers worked for and learned the value of a good work ethic from Mr. Ward. John M. Ward's legacy is that of longevity, love for all mankind regardless of their race or position in society, a faithful friend and a servant of the Lord. He will be missed. The memories of John will continue to provide comfort to everyone who knew him.

The family asked that memorials be made to Clarkton Presbyterian Church or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Angel House in Whiteville.