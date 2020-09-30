Mr. Joseph "Buck" Russ, 78, of 192 Barnes Loop Road, White Lake, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Columbus County.

Mr. Russ was born in Bladen County, the son of the late Edgar Wilson Russ and Annie Lue Norris Russ. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Chasidy Russ. Mr. Russ was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Germany during the Vietnam era.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m, Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Beards Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, White Lake, by the Rev. Barry Helms and Mr. Ralph Carter Jr., with a public viewing 30 minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Russ is survived by one daughter, Brandy Russ Moorehead and husband Chris of Garland, Texas; one son, Bryan Russ and wife Michelle of Mansfield, Texas; one sister, Ethelene Russ Barnes of White Lake; one brother, Elton Russ of White Lake; four grandchildren, Jon Hunter Crook and wife Carissa of Garland, Texas, Wyatt Crook of Anna, Texas, Laitlin Russ of Mansfield, Texas, and Michael Joseph Russ of Mansfield, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Cessaley Russ Henderson, Rylie Russ Henderson, and Serenity Russ Lanier, all of Rowlett, Texas; and two beloved cats, Greasy and Dennie.

The family will receive friends at the home of Ethelene Russ Barnes, 212 Barnes Loop Road, White Lake.

Services provided by Carter Funeral Home in Garland, which can also be found at carterfh.com.