Joy E. Knotts, 62, of Southport, passed away on October 26, 2019.

Mrs. Knotts was born October 8, 1957, the daughter of the late Edwin Elkins and Sarah Johnson.

Joy recently retired from Brunswick Interagency Program, where she had worked for 30 years. She sang in several gospel groups and was an active member of her church choir. Joy's ultimate love was her family, she enjoyed spending time with her son and being a "MiMi" to her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was literally a "Joy" to all that knew her.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Michael Knotts; a son, Tyler Knotts and wife Jennifer; four grandchildren; two brothers, Allan Elkins and James Elkins; a brother-in-law, Larry Knotts; and a sister-in-law Beverly Brown.

The family will have visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Southport. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, also at Bethel Baptist Church in Southport. A family gathering will be held after the service at the home.

Online condolences may be made to peacocknewnamwhite.com.

Peacock -Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.