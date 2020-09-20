Julia Ann Winders Bennett, 94, of White Lake passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Merie Winders; and husband, John S. Bennett.

Julia leaves behind two daughters, Beverly Bennett Jones and husband Jerry C. Jones of White Lake, Gloria Bennett Siple and friend Steve Cumberledge of White Lake; four grandchildren, Jessica S. Boyers of Penn Laird, Virginia, Patrick Snyder and friend Misty of Greenville, Virginia, Roxane Jones Carberry and husband Lee of White Lake, and Charles C. Jones Jr. of White Lake; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Snyder of Churchville, Virginia, Logan and Grace Snyder of Stanton, Virginia, and one great-great grandchild, Raelynn Smith.

Julia was the 13th out of 17 children, all of which have preceded her in death. She was a very active member of Trinity Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. She was a motel owner of the Alpine Inn at White Lake. Her loving, kind and hardworking spirit will forever be missed by all who had the pleasure in knowing her.

A private family graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Bladen Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown.