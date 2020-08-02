1/1
Junius "Glenn" Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Junius (Glenn) Collins, 64, of Leland passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carolyn Collins; brother, Harvey Lynn Collins; and son, Glynn Redwine.

Glenn leaves behind his wife, Donna B. Collins of the home; son, Cory Glenn Collins of Clarkton; daughter, Ollie Nicole Collins of Leland; two brothers, Randall Collins of Lisbon, and Davey Donaldson of Rocky Point; and a very special friend and fishing partner, B.J.

Glenn was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren deeply. One of his favorite quotes was "No pow-pows for the babies at Grends house." Left to cherish his memory are his 11 grandchildren: EJ, Kelvin JaQuinn, Elijah, Deven, Lexie, Trinity, Toni, Cash, Keatyn, Nicholas and Caulder Glenn.

Junius (Glenn) Collins worked for Duke Energy for 36 years at the Brunswick plant. He retired on Dec. 31, 2018. Glenn was deeply loved and respected by his colleagues. He will surely be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at White's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarkton with Pastor Shannon Ross and the Rev. Larry Hayes officiating the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. All attendees are asked to practice social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bladen Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved