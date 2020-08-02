Junius (Glenn) Collins, 64, of Leland passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carolyn Collins; brother, Harvey Lynn Collins; and son, Glynn Redwine.

Glenn leaves behind his wife, Donna B. Collins of the home; son, Cory Glenn Collins of Clarkton; daughter, Ollie Nicole Collins of Leland; two brothers, Randall Collins of Lisbon, and Davey Donaldson of Rocky Point; and a very special friend and fishing partner, B.J.

Glenn was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren deeply. One of his favorite quotes was "No pow-pows for the babies at Grends house." Left to cherish his memory are his 11 grandchildren: EJ, Kelvin JaQuinn, Elijah, Deven, Lexie, Trinity, Toni, Cash, Keatyn, Nicholas and Caulder Glenn.

Junius (Glenn) Collins worked for Duke Energy for 36 years at the Brunswick plant. He retired on Dec. 31, 2018. Glenn was deeply loved and respected by his colleagues. He will surely be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at White's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarkton with Pastor Shannon Ross and the Rev. Larry Hayes officiating the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. All attendees are asked to practice social distancing.