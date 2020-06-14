Katherine Bain Inscoe Taylor of 2105 Second Avenue, Forest Hills, Elizabethtown, died on Friday, June 12, 2020.

She was the wife of the late retired Army Command Sgt. Major Macy Nelson Taylor. Her first husband, Willard Graham Inscoe Sr., died at an early age. Katherine was the daughter of the late Robert Allan Bain and Mary Jones Bain of Burlington. She was the granddaughter of Dr. Clarence Jones and Mary Webb Jones of Hillsborough and Sheriff Robert David Bain and Annie Hanner Bain of Orange County.

Katherine was also preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine (Kathy) Webb Inscoe of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Robert (Bobby) Allan Bain Jr. and Donnell Jones Bain Sr. of Burlington; a grandson, Richard Douglas Priest of Elizabethtown; and a close uncle, Clarence Dupre Jones Jr. of Hillsborough.

Her life was filled with love and service for family, church, and friends. She graduated from Burlington High School and attended Queens College in Charlotte where she was elected president of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Later, she became a member of Queens Council. She graduated from the University of North Carolina with a BA Degree in English. She had been instrumental in establishing a chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta on campus and became an officer of the sorority. Later, she received a master's degree in Education from North Carolina State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude (highest achievement) and was elected to Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Katherine spent a year working at Carolina Power and Light Company in the customers accounting office in Raleigh. Then she became an English teacher and taught for 33 years at Henderson High School, Elizabethtown High School, and East Bladen High School where she became chairman of the English Department. She also taught trigonometry for several years. She became one of the first principals of Extended Day School. She taught reading at Southeastern College and creative writing at Bladen County Home School.

Katherine was one of the first coordinators of the Learning Lab at Bladen Community College. In more recent years, she taught English at Bladen Community College for five years and was appointed to the Bladen Community College Foundation Board.

Appointed to the Bladen County Youth Services Committee, she served for eight years. She was one of the organizers of the Bladen County Literacy Council and was a certified tutor. She was also a hostess at Harmony Hall Plantation in White Oak.

Katherine was an active leader in Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church. She served several times as president of the Women of the Church, was president of Wilmington Presbytery and chairman of District II. She was an Elder, Deacon, and Clerk of the Session. She served on the Church Development Committee of Coastal Carolina Presbytery. She wrote an early history of her church, a copy of which was placed in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., by Wanda Campbell, clerk of Superior Court of Bladen County. In 2009, Katherine wrote A History of Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church 1834-2009 commemorating the 175th anniversary of the church. She taught the Pittman Bible Class for 14 years, and she received an Honorary Life Membership in Presbyterian Women.

Katherine was a dedicated charter member of Bladen County Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society for women educators and served as president many times. She wrote a history of the chapter and was honored by the State of North Carolina in 2011 when she was selected as "A Woman of Influence." She had a perfect attendance in the chapter for 40 years.

When a teacher friend Gladys Pittman, who had no known relatives, was confined at Poplar Heights Nursing Home in Elizabethtown, Katherine took it upon herself to visit her every week for 22 years and tend to her needs.

After Katherine's retirement, she and her husband Macy Taylor with help from Donna Rogers became caregivers for her mother for her last three years. Their home is filled with antiques handed down from generations by her family. Katherine prized the ones that belonged to her great-grandparents.

Katherine and Macy were members of the UNC Rams Club and attended ball games, taking their grandchildren and their friends. She was a life member of the UNC Alumni Association, N.C. Associates of Education, and National Association of Educators. She was elected president of Retired School Personnel of Bladen County.

Though she was very active in church and community activities, she always found time for her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid reader and bridge player. She lived a full life putting others first and spreading her love among family, friends, and students. Her faith sustained her.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Doll Inscoe Priest and husband Russell Priest of Elizabethtown, and her son, Willard Graham Inscoe Jr. and wife Trish Bowen Inscoe of Elizabethtown; son, Danny Taylor and wife Tammy of Tar Heel; son, Tommy Taylor and wife LaVonne of Elizabethtown; daughter, Pamela Luse and husband Steve of Clyo, Georgia. She is also survived by seven grandsons and one granddaughter, their names are Adam Presley Inscoe, Trent Allan Graham Inscoe, Willard Graham Inscoe, Samuel Walker Inscoe, Daniel Leon (Lee) Russell Priest III, Robert (Robby) Allan Priest, Ritchie Rockwell Blue Priest, and Katherine Elizabeth Priest. Her great-grandchildren are Tori White, Cara Bain Priest and Ryne Allan Russell Priest. Special cousins surviving are Knox Jones Efland of Efland, Ann Bevan Robbins of Hopewell, Virginia, and Dupre Jones of Hillsborough; and a nephew, Donnell Jones Bain Jr. of Columbia, South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, with Dr. Gray Clark and the Rev. David Holloway officiating service. The family welcomes all who wish to attend graveside service, but please practice social distancing.

The family extends a heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers who were with Katherine daily. Thank you Donna Rogers, Therthia McKiver, and Liberty Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Horeb Cemetery Fund or to Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church.