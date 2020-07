TAR HEEL — Katie Juanita Richardson, age 89, died Monday, June 29, 2020.

She was the daughter of Armie and Beatrice Washington.

A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at F.W. Newton & Sons Mortuary in Elizabethtown.

Burial will follow at Clark's Chapel in Tar Heel.

Arrangements are by F.W. Newton & Sons Mortuary.