Katie Mae Storms Graham, 92, formerly of Warsaw, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019, at the Gardens of Rose Hill.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Warsaw Baptist Church with visitation at 1 p.m. and burial to follow in Devotional Gardens.

Katie was born in Bladenboro on October 24, 1927, to Albert and Martha Hester Storms. She married Norwood Clayton Graham on December 8, 1943.

After moving to Warsaw in 1956, Katie opened Graham's Beauty Shop and worked there until 2014. She was loved by all who knew her and showed others Jesus not only by her words but by the way she lived, loved, and treated others. Katie used her beauty shop and later her assisted living residence as places of ministry.

Katie was a dedicated and active member of Warsaw Baptist Church where she became a deacon in 2010.

In addition to her husband and parents, Katie is predeceased by her children, Bobbie (George William) Schandel, Clayton (Jeannette) Graham; brothers, Byron Storms, R.J. Storms, George Storms, Bennie Storms; sister, Tessie Bowles.

Katie is survived by her three daughters, Connie (Butch) Outlaw of Faison, Feetin (Doug) Smith of Roseboro, Kaywood (Stan) Draughon of Kenansville; seven grandchildren, Barri Ann Smith (William) Piner, Sean (Melanie) Outlaw, Palmer (Amy) Smith, Kyle Outlaw, Cady Outlaw (John) Yates, Clay Draughon, Colin Draughon; 11 great-grandchildren, Helen Wills Piner, Bracey Outlaw, McCartney Kate Piner, Abbey Mae Piner, Garrison Outlaw, Justin Outlaw, Blythe Outlaw, Graham Yates, Phoenix Outlaw, Emmie Yates, Ryder Smith; brothers, Bill Storms, Earl (Betty) Storms; sister, Beck (Tony) Sessoms; sister-in-law, Doris Storms.

The family sends special thanks to Kendall Boose, Edith Sykes, special roommate Mary Drew, Katie's loving family of caregivers at the Gardens of Rose Hill, and the Vidant Home Health and Hospice team.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warsaw Baptist Church, Warsaw, or .