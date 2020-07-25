1/1
Kenneth B. Storms
Kenneth B. Storms, 79, passed away on July 21, 2020, surrounded by family after a brave and grueling battle against cancer.

He will be incredibly missed by his beloved and devoted wife of 53 years Beverly, daughter Cheryl, son Steven, granddaughters Katheryn and Anne Marie, and former daughter- in-law Chichi. He will also be sadly missed by friends and extended family both near and far.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Bowen Storms; an infant brother and sister; parents, Isaac and Bura Storms; in-laws, Oneal and Elaine Melancon; and beloved pet Pounce.

He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, and served in the Air Force for over 20 years. He went on to become the head of the JROTC program at Terry Sanford High School. His leadership took a program from near ruin to become a top-rated unit. Along the way he helped many young people start their military careers.

He was a man of few words, but had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed woodworking, military history, football, and old cowboy movies. But most of all he enjoyed being with his family he loved so dearly, and who so dearly loved him.

The family wishes to thank all those who offered prayers, their support, and words of encouragement. Special gratitude goes to Virginia and Howard Lloyd for all their help and support. To Amanda, Bryan, Tommie and Cathy, thank you for everything you guys did. Hospice nurse Stephen and Paulette thank you for your service, kindness and compassion. All of you made our, and our loved one's, horrific journey a little easier.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Kenneth B. Storms Scholarship Fund, Terry Sanford High school Jr. ROTC or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left at jerniganwarren.com. Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service has been postponed to a later date.



Published in Bladen Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Brb,Cheryl Robin,and Stevie, I am so deeply sorry for ur separation from ur husband and father at this time. Indeed he will be missed. Prayer for u right now mkore than ever. Cherish the memories, long for ur knowing u will meet again and share his legacy. We love u guys and please k ow indeed you ate in our prayers ad all ways. And RELY on God to pass all UNDERSTANDING and have comfort knowing he is at peace with our Lord in heaven pain free.
Charley Jo
Family
