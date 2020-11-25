Laura Day Beatty Rosser, age 91, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Parkview Retirement Center after a recent illness.

She was born March 5, 1929 in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, to the late John Day Beatty and Beulah Lee Cooper Beatty. Her father was an attorney, judge, and state senator and her mother was a historian, genealogist and active member of the N.C. Daughters of the American Revolution.

Mrs. Rosser attended Elizabethtown High School where she was salutatorian of her graduating class. She received an associate's degree from Mars Hill College, a bachelor's degree from N.C. Women's College (now known as UNC Greensboro), and a master's degree in social work from Vanderbilt University. Mrs. Rosser worked as superintendent of public welfare in Lee County in the 1950s through early 1960s and later became a homemaker mid-1960s after having four children. In the early 1970s, she took additional coursework and obtained her N.C. Teaching Certification in special education, teaching in Lee County Public Schools until her retirement.

She married Clyde Buchanan Rosser from Broadway, N.C., in May 1954 and they were married for 60 years until his death in June 2014. They were longstanding members of First Presbyterian Church of Sanford. She was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed attending musical endeavors, community concerts, and the local Temple Theater. Like her mother, she very much enjoyed being a member of the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society. The Rossers were a charter family in Lee County Industries and they were active members of the Lee County Association for Retarded Citizens.

She is survived by her four children, Charles Rosser of Fayetteville, Leah Terrell and husband, Monty of Sanford, Ellen Wilson of Sanford, and Mark Rosser and wife, Linda of Coats; grandchildren, Elizabeth Terrell of Carmel, Indiana, Graham Terrell of Greensboro, Cameron Wilson of Southern Pines, Garrett Wilson of Spring Lake, and Caroline Wilson of Sanford; an aunt, Mary Helen Cooper Hamlet of Fayetteville, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Christine Wilson, her brother, Neill Beatty, and sister, Beulah Andrews.

Arrangements are being handled by Miller-Boles Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Shallow Well Church Cemetery, 1220 Broadway Road in Sanford on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. The body will be at Miller-Boles Funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest register.

The family would like to thank Parkview Retirement for their enduring, compassionate and excellent care, Community Home Care & Hospice, and family, friends, and members of First Presbyterian Church who have faithfully visited Mrs. Rosser over the years.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Lee County Industries, or HEAR NOW.

Condolences may be left at millerbolesfuneralhome.com.