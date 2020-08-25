1/1
Lenora Burney
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lenora Burney of Athens, Georgia, passed away on August 19, 2020.

Lenora was born to parents Oscar Joseph and Rebecca Anne Richardson on June 15, 1944, in Conway, South Carolina. She married her childhood sweetheart, Max Burney, and moved to Georgia where she worked at Gulf Oil for many years, and later retired from the Gwinnett County Department of Public Utilities. An avid gardener, Lenora never met a plant she couldn't save, and always kept a beautiful garden. After her retirement, she moved to Lexington, Georgia, where she owned an antique business. Lenora loved her children and grandchildren deeply, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Lenora is survived by her son, Dale Burney and wife Patti, of Jefferson, Georgia; daughter, Samantha Ledford and husband, John Jr. of Athens, Georgia; granddaughters, Davis Gray Ledford, Megan Elizabeth Burney, Ella Michelle Burney, Samantha Borth and Shelby Borth; brothers, Benjamin Richardson and Phillip Richardson, both of Florida; and sister, Marcia Colvin of Jefferson, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Max Burney, and sister, Myra Richardson.

A memorial service and celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lord and Stephens, East, of 4355 Lexington Road in Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Their website is lordandstephens.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bladen Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved