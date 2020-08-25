Lenora Burney of Athens, Georgia, passed away on August 19, 2020.

Lenora was born to parents Oscar Joseph and Rebecca Anne Richardson on June 15, 1944, in Conway, South Carolina. She married her childhood sweetheart, Max Burney, and moved to Georgia where she worked at Gulf Oil for many years, and later retired from the Gwinnett County Department of Public Utilities. An avid gardener, Lenora never met a plant she couldn't save, and always kept a beautiful garden. After her retirement, she moved to Lexington, Georgia, where she owned an antique business. Lenora loved her children and grandchildren deeply, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Lenora is survived by her son, Dale Burney and wife Patti, of Jefferson, Georgia; daughter, Samantha Ledford and husband, John Jr. of Athens, Georgia; granddaughters, Davis Gray Ledford, Megan Elizabeth Burney, Ella Michelle Burney, Samantha Borth and Shelby Borth; brothers, Benjamin Richardson and Phillip Richardson, both of Florida; and sister, Marcia Colvin of Jefferson, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Max Burney, and sister, Myra Richardson.

A memorial service and celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lord and Stephens, East, of 4355 Lexington Road in Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Their website is lordandstephens.com.