Leroy Robert Woodlief of Wallace departed his earthly life on Thursday, February 6, 2020 while at DaySpring of Wallace.

Born January 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Lee Roy "Jack" and Elaine Gordon Smith Woodlief. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeannette Yvonne Woodlief Patterson; niece, Reba Jacquelyn "Jackie" Stone; nephew, David Whitney Stone; brothers-in-law, Leon Whitney "Stoney" Stone and Ronald Morris Patterson.

Left to cherish his memory are sisters, Reba Woodlief Stone of Wallace and Linda Hadden of Rose Hill; nieces and nephews, Michael Stone of Charlotte, Robin Stone of Wallace, Lisa Boyette of Wallace, Dixie McAndrew and husband Pat of Manassas, Virginia, Tara Taylor of Gainesville, Virginia, Eric Patterson of Manassas, Virginia, Todd Patterson and wife Carla of Bristow, Virginia, and Elana Hayden of Deatsville, Alabama.

Leroy was a tremendous fan of the Chicago Cubs and Wake Forest University sports. He loved to "win" at bingo. Music gave him much joy and he was especially fond of country and gospel music.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Wallace First Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m. The family asks that contributions in Mr. Woodlief's memory be considered to Wallace First Baptist Church, rather than a flower arrangements.