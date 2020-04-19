Linda Hewett Davis, age 70, of Elizabethtown, ended her journey with cancer Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was born in Wilmington on January 17, 1950, to Helen Hewett and her late husband, James Ellis Hewett.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a strong matriarch and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dwight Golden Davis; daughter, Shelley Renee Davis of Elizabethtown; son, Shawn Dwight Davis of Southport; four grandchildren, Christian, Cameron, Kylee and McKenzee; and one great-grandchild, Penny.

There will be no service at this time; however, there will be a celebration of life and ash scattering memorial at a later date.