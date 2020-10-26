1/1
Madison Keith Dennis Sr.
Madison Keith Dennis Sr., 88, of Elizabethtown passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents of Hemingway, South Carolina, Rollin and Pauline Dennis; his wife, Barbara Chapman Dennis; sister, Mildred Keels; and two sons, Bob Dennis and James Rollin Dennis.

Keith was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Keith worked at the N.C. Agricultural Extension service of Bladen County for 30 years after which he retired as director. He served in the U.S. Army for 22 years with the rank of major at retirement. He was the first commander of the N.C. National Guard unit in Bladen County. He also served as Bladen County commissioner for four years. He enjoyed farming, keeping livestock, hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed in the community, as well as by his loved ones.

Keith leaves behind his son, Matt Dennis and wife Niki of Elizabethtown; daughter, Shawn Cooper of Shallotte; four grandchildren, McRae Bryan, Madison Coates (Andy), Chap Dennis and Rylee Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Willow Bryan and Lily Bess Coates.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Bladen County Special Olympics, Attention: Tessia Williams, PO Box 37, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. (Make checks payable to Bladen County Special Olympics of North Carolina).



Published in Bladen Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
