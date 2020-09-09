1/1
Maggie Louise (Fowler) McCullum
Maggie Louise Fowler McCullum, 75, of Elizabethtown went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Polie Lee Fowler and Elizabeth Hayes Fowler; one brother, Coley Fowler; and two sisters, Mary Ruth Wilkins and Ruby Lee Cox.

Maggie leaves behind her loving husband, Bobby McCullum of the home; one son, Bobby Dean McCullum, also of the home; one daughter, Jeanie Shannon (Matthew) of Salisbury; one brother, Dewey Fowler (Linda) of Myrtle Beach; one sister, Lucille Clemmons of Wilmington; and three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Maggie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished time with her family and friends. She was a member of the White Oak Baptist Church in White Oak. Maggie enjoyed working in her garden, tending to her greenhouse, sewing, embroidery, and other arts and crafts. Her loving and gentle spirit will eternally be cherished by all those who knew her.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Lewis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the March of Dimes 1550 Crystal Dr, Suite 1300 Arlington, VA 22202.



Published in Bladen Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
