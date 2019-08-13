Mark Anthony Russ, 44, passed away on Friday August 9, 2019.

Mark was loved by many and adored by most. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Russ. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Catherine and his precious daughters Emma and Sierra; mother, Rebecca (Richard); brother, Kevin (Amber); grandchildren, Connor and Raelynn; niece and nephew, Dixie and Warren; and a host of family members and friends.

There will be a memorial service celebrating his life on this Saturday, August 17, at 2 p.m. at the Grays Creek Church of God, 4018 Chicken Foot Road in St. Pauls.