Mildred Elizabeth Merritt, 88, of Bladenboro passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Russ and Rosa Guyton Russ; her husbands, Franklin Haywood, Delton Ard and Chris Merritt; one daughter, Linda Mizell; and several brothers and sisters.

Elizabeth leaves behind one son, Delton Ard Jr. of Bladenboro; two daughters, Rose Beimler (Hank) of Hampton, Virginia; Delta Kay Mitchum (Allen) of Gerogia; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was a kind, loving soul, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family. Her smile lit up any room she entered. She enjoyed spending time with children, fishing, collecting baby dolls and working in her flower garden.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at Richardson Baptist Church in Bladenboro. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Darrin Andrews officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Lewis Cemetery in Bladenboro.