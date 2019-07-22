WHITE LAKE — Mildred Giles Cox Cavanaugh, age 84, of White Lake and formerly of Sanford, went home to be with our Lord on July 19, 2019.

She was born in Missouri and lived in various places including Detroit, Michigan, and Sanford, Ocean Isle Beach and White Lake in North Carolina. Our beloved "Mick" was a retired LPN with Central Carolina Hospital, where she served many as well as in her personal life. She was loved by her family and friends wherever she worked and lived, and will be greatly missed.

No matter where she lived, she found a church and served the Lord. She played the piano for her churches up until a year ago. No matter what she did in her life, her main goal was to tell all, especially her family, about the love of Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Mauldin; parents, John Wesley and Elizabeth Giles; sisters, Ruby Storage and Mary Adams; and brothers, John and Aaron Giles.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Leamon Cavanaugh; daughters, Vickie Futrell and husband Mike of Castle Hayne, and Lori Smith and husband Clifton of Rocky Point; sister, Carol Domek of St. Petersburg, Florida; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved and looked to her as a second mother.

A graveside service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Piney Wood Church Cemetery with Rev. Lynn Epps officiating. There will be no formal visitation.

Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.