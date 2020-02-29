Mr. Milton "Bib" Lee Long, 77, of Cooper City, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Bib is the son of the late Ira and Florence Long. He was born and raised on Ira Long Road in Bladen County, North Carolina.

Funeral service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Carter Funeral Home, Garland, North Carolina, by the Rev. Tim Register. Burial followed in the Long Cemetery, Harrells, North Carolina.

Bib is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Johnson (husband Larry) and Gigi Berman (husband Neil); grandchildren, Blake Rich (wife Alley) and Benjamin, Blake and Alyssa Berman; nieces and nephews, Debbie Williams, Sharon Wainwright, Connie Whaley, Rickey Thomas, Mike Long, Diann Long Wells, Susan Lanier, Morgan Sutton, Theresa "TC" Long and Mark Long.

Bib was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Long; nephews, John Long, Mickey Long, Steve Thomas; brothers, Wilbert, James Colon, Donnie and Homer Long; and sister, Mary Gladys Thomas.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.