Myrtle Blackmon Davis, 90, of Bladenboro went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents Deke and Ora Blackmon, her husband Dewey Davis, grandson Ricky Davis, granddaughter Charlene Davis, grandson Bill Causey and several brothers and sisters.

Myrtle is survived by one son, Steve Davis of Bladenboro; one brother, Jr. Blackmon of Baltimore; two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service is planned for Friday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Original Freewill Baptist Church in Bladenboro with Rev. Larry Greenwood and Rev. Henry Ward officiating. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.