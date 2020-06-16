Olen Batten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Olen Batten, 59, of Whiteville, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death his father, Hurbert Batten.

Olen leaves behind his mother, Hilda Batten of Clarkton; wife of 39 years, Terri W. Batten of the home; two daughters, Candice Brisson of Clarkton, and Lindsay Edwards of Whiteville; brother, Jeffrey Batten and wife Melinda of Bladenboro; sister, Karen Palmer and husband Mike of Whiteville; half-sister, Mona Batten of Clarkton; half-brother, Glenn Batten of Kinston; and four grandchildren, Kylie Brisson, Aleya Edwards, Kade Brisson, and Khloe Edwards.

Olen was employed by Southern Industrial Constructors in Wilmington for 18 years where he was a dedicated, loyal worker who never met a stranger.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. The family welcomes all who wish to attend; however, all attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A rotation of 25 people will be allowed at a time.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. in the Western Prong Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Kinlaw officiating the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bladen Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved