Olen Batten, 59, of Whiteville, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death his father, Hurbert Batten.

Olen leaves behind his mother, Hilda Batten of Clarkton; wife of 39 years, Terri W. Batten of the home; two daughters, Candice Brisson of Clarkton, and Lindsay Edwards of Whiteville; brother, Jeffrey Batten and wife Melinda of Bladenboro; sister, Karen Palmer and husband Mike of Whiteville; half-sister, Mona Batten of Clarkton; half-brother, Glenn Batten of Kinston; and four grandchildren, Kylie Brisson, Aleya Edwards, Kade Brisson, and Khloe Edwards.

Olen was employed by Southern Industrial Constructors in Wilmington for 18 years where he was a dedicated, loyal worker who never met a stranger.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. The family welcomes all who wish to attend; however, all attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A rotation of 25 people will be allowed at a time.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. in the Western Prong Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Kinlaw officiating the service.