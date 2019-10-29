Osbin Franklin "Buddy" Dowd, 86, of White Oak, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Mr. Dowd is survived by his wife Dainese Dowd of the home; daughters, Treva (Charles) Towne of Charleston, South Carolina, and Judy (Douglas) Dowd-Strickland of White Oak; sons, Keith (Mary Alice) Dowd and Tracy (Crystal) Dowd, all of White Oak; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at White Oak Baptist Church, 9724 N.C. 53, White Oak. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:30. Burial will be in the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the White Oak Baptist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Cape Fear Crematory, Inc.