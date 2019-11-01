Osbin Franklin "Buddy" Dowd, 86, of White Oak, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill.

Mr. Dowd is survived by his wife Dainese Dowd of the home; daughters, Treva (Charles) Towne of Charleston, South Carolina, and Judy (Douglas) Dowd-Strickland of White Oak; sons, Keith (Mary Alice) Dowd and Tracy (Crystal) Dowd, all of White Oak; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at White Oak Baptist Church, 9724 N.C. 53 West, White Oak. The family received friends at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:30. Burial was in the White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the White Oak Baptist Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Cape Fear Crematory, Inc.