Patricia W. (Patsy) Chadwick
Patricia (Patsy) W. Chadwick went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Chadwick, and her parents, Emery Wallace and Ila Henderson, and one son-in-law, Terry Arrington.

Patsy is survived by her daughter, Billie Jo Chadwick Arrington of Elizabethtown; two grandsons, Timothy Arrington of Fayetteville, and Emery Arrington of Elizabethtown; and one granddaughter, Sarah Arrington of Elizabethtown.

Patsy was a pharmacy assistant for Doc Stone at Bennett Stone's Pharmacy in Elizabethtown and then became a dental assistant for Dr. C.M. Johnson for 58 years. She was a treasure to the dental office and was adored dearly by her coworkers. Patsy loved to share her love for the Lord to anyone she met. She was also a "Cat Lady" and loved her fur babies. She volunteered with the neuter/spay program.

Patsy was a "Special Lady" indeed and will be missed but she was looking forward to the day that she would be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will see you in Heaven Patsy.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, in Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Mae Melvin officiating. All attendees of these services are asked to practice social distancing.



Published in Bladen Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bladen Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3131 Martin Luther King Drive
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
910-645-2600
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
She was a special lady. She had a great smile and warmth about her. The last time I saw her was at Mama's funeral in 1991 when she came to pay her respects. I wish I could be there to do the same for her. Love to you Ms Patsy. Rest is eternal peace.
Becky Singletary Gilreath
Friend
