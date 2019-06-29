Peggy Ann Galloway, 78, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, died Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Born in White Oak, North Carolina, Peggy was the daughter of the late Austin and Catherine McMillan. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Hilda Suggs Perkins.

Peggy is survived by her children, Teresa Keats and husband Jamie of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Jennifer Balchun of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Barry Broome and wife Victoria of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and Tony Broome and wife Sabrina of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; siblings, David O'Neal McMillan and wife Priscilla, Betty Allee and her late husband James, Faye Gillikin and husband Ronnie, and Brenda Godfrey and husband Ralph; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her favorite dog, Molly.

The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 p.m. July 2, 2019, at White Oak Family Worship Center, 1932 Burney Road in White Oak, North Carolina. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Peggy loved working in her garden, planting flowers and making beautiful floral arrangements. She was always a kind and giving person who loved helping others whenever she could. When you went to visit her on Harker's Island, she would take you out on her boat, and you were promised a fun day.

Peggy loved all of her family and multitude of friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Services entrusted to Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, North Carolina.