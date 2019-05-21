BLADENBORO — Rachel King Russ, 85, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Lester and Rannie King; husband, Bennett Russ; son, Jody Alexander Russ; brother, Nash H. King; sisters, Ernestine K. Davis, Mary Thelma King and Wilma Rae Bedsole.

Rachel leaves behind her three sons, Steve Russ, Mike Russ and wife Sally, and Ricky Russ and wife Diane, all of Dublin; daughter, Kathleen Russ Richardson of Dublin; two brothers, Charles King of Clarkton and Bill King of Bunnlevel; two sisters, Paula K. Zimburg of Oxford and Ruthie Mae Byrd of Tar Heel; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Bethel Baptist Church in Dublin. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Warren Hill and the Rev. Murray King officiating service. Burial will take place in Allen Cemetery in Dublin.