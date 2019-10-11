Rhonda Gale Yandle Nance, 58, of Bladenboro went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Yandle; maternal grandmother, Gladys Edwards; and one niece, Megan Yandle.

Rhonda leaves behind her mother, Linda E. Yandle of Bladenboro; her loving husband, Rev. Mitchell Nance of the home; one brother, Ricky Yandle of Bladenboro; two sisters, Penny Y. Thompson and Tammy Yandle; one niece, Lindsay Thompson; and two nephews, Blake and Brooks Yandle. All are of Bladenboro.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Singletary Baptist Church in Lumberton. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow the services at Bladen Memorial Gardens in Elizabethtown.