Richard Edward Allen, 71, of Bladenboro, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

He was born February 16, 1948, in Conway, South Carolina.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, June and Inez Louise Allen and his first wife, Cynthia Anne Barnes Allen.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria Pait Dove Allen of the home; two sons, Timothy Richard Allen of the home, and Grady Russell Dove and wife Billie of Whiteville; and one daughter, Becky Pait and husband Brent of Bladenboro. He is survived by one brother, Carl Allen and wife Cindy; and one sister, Judy Huff and husband Danny, all of Conway, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Hunter Pait, Hannah Pait, Alex Dove and Cole Dove. Richard is also survived by many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Richard spent five years serving his country in the U.S. Air Force in fire protection. He continued in the Civil Service at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and retired with 30 years at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville in 1999.

After retirement, he managed White Lake Water Park where he enjoyed the many folks and especially the children visiting the park. His hobby was hay farming and he enjoyed having conversations with his many customers. Richard was a people person who never met a stranger. He loved everyone, especially his family and friends. He was affectionately called The Hay Man — growing the best hay in the area. He was so proud of the accomplishments of his children. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Richard loved his church family at Center Road Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at Center Road Baptist Church in Bladenboro. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Leon Warren officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Old Pait Cemetery.