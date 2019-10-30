Robert "Bobby" Adams Jr., 82, U.S. Army National Guard veteran, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Adams Sr. and Isabelle Guyton Adams; his wife, Lina Jean Adams; and one daughter, Tammy Holloman.

Bobby is survived by his two daughters, Pam Benson (Billy Ray) and Rose Adams, both of Bladenboro; three grandchildren, Jeremy Benson (Stacy), Jonathan Benson (Chastity) and Amanda Callahan (Steven); and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Morgan, Hunter, Landon, Brooklyn and Brayden.

Bobby was affectionately referred to by many as "Papa." Papa adored his family and made many memories with his wife, children and grandchildren. Bobby was a craftsman by trade and many folks are still enjoying the swings he made. He enjoyed sitting on the porch swinging, playing his guitar and singing. Bobby also enjoyed fishing, boating, antique cars and working in his garden. Most days you could find him riding his motorcycle and working at Bensons Grill. He loved conversing with the local town folks.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Bethel Holiness Church in Bladenboro with the Rev. Jerry Smith and the Rev. Russell Benson officiating. Burial will follow the services in Memory Lane Cemetery in Bladenboro. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Rose Adams, 204 Butler Mill Road in Bladenboro.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Bladen East Health and Rehab for their support, care and love for Bobby during his time there. A special thank you to his immediate caregivers.