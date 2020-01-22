Robert Allison White, 92, of Raleigh, formerly of Wilmington; Allendale, New Jersey; and Bladenboro, passed peacefully in his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Born March 5, 1927, in Greensboro, he was the son of the late Allison Almon White and Jewell Inman White.

Following graduation from Bladenboro High School, Robert, also known as Bob, served in WWII as a sergeant in the U.S. Army with the 872nd Engineer Aviation Battalion in Atsugi Airport, Japan. Bob went on to graduate from Wake Forest University, then married his childhood sweetheart Mary Cecile, and began post-graduate study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Bob became a certified public accountant while employed by Peat Marwick Mitchell & Company CPAs in Charlotte. His early employment included American Safety Razor Company in Staunton, Virginia; Philip Morris' Manufacturing Operations in Richmond, Virginia; and Philip Morris' New York headquarters as general accounting manager.

He later became vice president and chief financial officer of Philip Morris International. In this capacity Bob traveled worldwide and became deeply involved in the expansion of their operations in Switzerland, Holland, Australia, England, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Peru, Finland, Nigeria and more.

While working in New York, he and Cecile resided in Allendale, Bergen County, New Jersey, where he served as chairman of the Board of Deacons at Bergen Baptist Church, one of the early Southern Baptist Churches in the metropolitan New York area. Bob was also instrumental in the formation of the Living Gospel Baptist Church.

He was a member of the Philip Morris President's Club and received their Silver Ring Award. He was also a member of the National Council of the National Planning Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Furthering education was of key importance to Bob throughout his life. He and his wife Cecile helped numerous students with educational expenses, and they funded the Cecile Ward White Scholarship at Meredith College. He was extremely proud that all 20 of his grandchildren graduated from or are currently completing college.

He retired from Philip Morris in 1986, and returned to North Carolina, where he enjoyed lake living at White Lake. Later, he moved to Wilmington where he was a board member of Plantation Village retirement community, a member of the Surf Club at Wrightsville Beach, and regularly enjoyed horticulture and raising his beloved shelties, Cody(s) and Rio.

In his later years, Bob moved to Raleigh to be near family and became a member of Bay Leaf Baptist Church. He enjoyed keeping abreast of world news, following financial markets, making numerous outings to "big box" stores and spending treasured time with Cecile.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Cecile Ward White, and his brother William A. White. He is survived by his six children, Robert Allison White Jr. (Lee), Bernard Ward White, Mary White Kroszner (Konrad), Elizabeth White Horton (Richard), Rebecca White Tapp (Lloyd), Wade Edward White (Carol); 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Janelle White Gore.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Bladenboro at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Pine Crest Cemetery in Bladenboro, with Pastor Samuel VanSlyke officiating.

The family is very grateful to the many Visiting Angels, especially Kennetta Rogers, who provided loving comfort, care and support in Bob's later years.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Bladenboro, 500 S. Main St., Bladenboro, NC 28320; Bay Leaf Baptist Church, 12200 Bayleaf Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27614; or The Meredith College General Fund, 3800 Hillsborough Street Raleigh, NC 27607-5298.

Arrangements entrusted to Renaissance Funerals and Crematory of Raleigh. Condolences can be posted at RFHR.com.