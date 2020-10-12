Robert Elmore McKeithan passed away in his sleep at the Apex Rehab Facility on October 2, 2020, after a recurring battle with lymphoma.

Robert was born to Leslie Blue "Nick" and Myrtle McKeithan on February 18, 1938, in Bladen County. He graduated from Clarkton High School in 1956 where was an All-American in football and attended North Carolina State University where he played football and graduated in 1960. He married Virginia Singletary of Elizabethtown on October 9, 1960, and began working for the Social Security Administration in 1961. During his 25-year-career with the SSA, they lived in Corbin, Kentucky; Baltimore, Maryland; Greenville, North Carolina; and Raleigh, North Carolina. They settled in Cary, North Carolina, in 1968 where Robert lived the remainder of his life supporting his beloved Wolfpack.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Myrtle McKeithan and his sister, Joan McKeithan. Left to cherish Robert's memory are his wife of 60 years, Virginia Singletary McKeithan; children, Robby (Rebecca) McKeithan and Susan (Keith) Trimble; grandchildren, Jessica McKeithan, Casey McKeithan, and Jake (Jackie) Trimble; great-grandson, Colton Trimble; brothers, Roy McKeithan (Anna) of Clarkton, David McKeithan (Jackie) of Castle Hayne; sisters, Mary Frances McKeithan Harris (Jimmy) of Greenville, and Sarah McKeithan Edwards of Wilmington; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held for family at the New Pait Cemetery in Bladenboro on October 17, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bluefield United Methodist Church (Clarkton, NC) or the American Cancer Society.