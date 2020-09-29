Robert Michael "Mike" Mills, 61, of Kelly passed unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Bladen County Hospital.

He was born September 2, 1959, in Moore County, the son of the late James and Lue Eastridge Mills. Also lovingly remembered is his wife, Tammy Polston Mills, and brother, James Mills Jr., both who preceded Mike in death.

A cherished and respected husband, father, grandfather and brother, Mike is survived by their daughters, Chasity Cannady and husband Timmy, and Crystal Martinez and husband Jose; grandchildren, Tyler Cannady and wife Willow, Ethan Cannady and fiancee Samantha Parker, Skyler Cannady, and Meme Martinez; brother, Jackie Mills and wife Vickie; sisters, Annie Ruth Briggs, Pat Westmoreland and Jessie Lue Maddox; and many extended family and friends.

Thirty years ago, Mike began his life career, Mike's Pine Needles, which over the years he has built into a successful pine straw business.

He and Tammy were faithful members of Spirit of Life Church in Clinton. Mike was a member of Bladen Lodge No. 646 A.F. & A.M.

Mike's primary passions were his Christian faith, loving family (especially his grandchildren), and cherished friends. He celebrated his life to the utmost fullness. He was continuously living life with kindness and strength beyond measure. Mike lived life by a simple creed, "Do justice, love your neighbor, and walk humbly with God."

There will be a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Spirit of Life Church, 180 Overland Road, Clinton, with funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Pastor Darian Parker and Pastor Larry Parker will conduct the service. Following the service Mike will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Tammy, in Mills Family Cemetery in Bladen County. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family at quinnmcgowen.com

Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.