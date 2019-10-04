Ronald E. Hughes, 65, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.

Ronnie was born March 30, 1954, in Bladen County. He resided in Riegelwood.

He is survived by his wife, Janice S.Casey; only daughter, Christy Boyle and son-in-law Kevin Boyle; two beautiful grandchildren, Breanna and Rylan (RJ) Boyle; sisters, Barbara Hester, Libby King, Cathy Freeman, Lucinda Locklear and Janet Hughes; brothers, Donald Hughes and Fonzie Paul Hughes; and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly.

He was preceeded in death by his parents Hazel Elizabeth Olive Hughes and William Earl Hughes.

His family has decided to have a Celebration of his Life at a later date. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Wilmington Funeral and Cremation have been entrusted with arrangements.