Roy E. Lomax, 86, U.S. Air Force veteran of Elizabethtown, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Mr. Lomax was born on January 2, 1933, to the late Marshall E. and Carrie Patterson Lomax. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Elaine Lomax; four brothers, Otis, Charles, Leonard and Bill Lomax; and three sisters, Isabell Hartsell, Beth Tart and Edna Lomax. Mr. Lomax was known as the tire man. He worked at Bladen Tire and Hester Tire. He was a compassionate, giving individual that never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Melrose Lomax of the home; son, Allan Lomax (Jane) of Elizabethtown; daughter, Karen Priest (David) of Elizabethtown; stepson, David Ayers of Fayetteville; step daughter, Kathy Sasser of Goldsboro; brother, Raymond Lomax (Anne) of Derby; sister-in-law, Nita Lomax of Pinehurst; four grandchildren, Julie Fulford, Christopher Priest, Matthew Lomax and Andrew Lomax; step-grandchildren, Laurie Rush and Lynn Smith (Trevor); two great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.

A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Halloway and Rev. David Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. The burial will be private.