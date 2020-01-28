Ruby Valaire Guyton Ward, 84, of Elizabethtown passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley/Bladen Healthcare.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sollie and Lemmie Guyton, three sons: Augustus Boyd Ward, Greg Ward and Chris Ward.

Ruby leaves behind one son, Phillip Ward (Christina) of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Lynn Ellison (Shawn) of Spring Lake, and Dora Lashmit of Lillington; one sister, Betty Lou Thompson of Bladenboro; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.

Ruby was a hardworking, loving lady. She cherished her children and grandchildren. A compassionate neighbor to everyone, her door was always open to those in need. Ruby worked until she was 77 years old with Bill Pait, helping with all sorts of tasks. She loved her church, enjoyed short stories and talking on the telephone.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Pait officiating. Burial will follow the services in the Fellowship Bible Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.