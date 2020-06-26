Mrs. Sarah Faulk Spencer, 79, of Ocean Isle Beach, died Wednesday June 24, 2020, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.

Mrs. Spencer was born in Bladen County on February 6, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Annie Lillian Williams Faulk. She was wife of the late Bobby Ray Spencer Sr.

Born and raised in southeastern North Carolina, she spent the majority of her career in the nursing field at various hospitals and nursing homes as well as private care. She enjoyed watching her children grow up and venture into the world and start families of their own, but she always welcomed them home. She opened her doors to those that needed a home and food to those that were hungry. She encouraged everyone to enjoy life and learn new things — education was important to her. She enjoyed venturing, visiting with friends and family, and was an avid reader.

She is survived by five children, Bobby Ray Spencer Jr. of Holden Beach, Hollie Brandt of Springfield, Missouri, Donna Simpson of Ash, Tina Navarro of Ocean Isle Beach, and Tracy Albert Spencer of Ocean Isle Beach; a brother, Roger Faulk of Delco; a sister, Sadie Thompson of Virginia; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and special mom to Vivian Faulk.

Due to health concerns with COVID-19 a visitation with immediate family and close friends will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from four o'clock until six o'clock in the afternoon at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte.

You may offer condolences at shallottefunerals.com. Arrangements by White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.