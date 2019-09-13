Sarah Grantham Bridger, age 96, a long-time resident of Wrightsville Beach and Bladenboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

She was born in Fairmont on June 26, 1923, the daughter of Charles Erdmann and Bessie Powell Grantham. Due to the death of her mother at age 3, she was raised by her uncle and aunt, Vardell and Maude Grantham. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John MacRae Bridger, daughter Sarah Camille Bridger, and grandson John Palmer Williamson.

Sarah is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Bridger Williamson (Rick), Jean Bridger Konitzer (Robert); one sister, Jane Bell of Greenville; brother-in-law, Lt. Col. Barry B. Bridger (Sheila); grandchildren, Elizabeth Hart, Kevin Hart, Bridger Hahn (Nick), Ben Williamson (Cressa), Mimi Konitzer (Arron Motley), Mac Konitzer, Drew Konitzer, Deidra Johnson (Bo) and Courtney Isenhagen (Joel); and nine dearly loved great-grandchildren.

Sarah was an avid reader, animated storyteller and prolific gardener. She wrote beautiful letters to all she shared experiences with. Nothing gave her more joy than being in the presence of her family and friends.

A special thanks to Glenda Hill who was a dear friend until the end.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Bladenboro fellowship hall. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary.

Memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bladenboro, Lower Cape Fear Hospice or the .