Sophia Elizabeth Hester Edwards, 70, of Eastover passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Sophia was born March 12, 1949, in Robeson County to the late Leo M. Hester and Margaret Davis Hester. She retired as a registered nurse from the Cumberland County School System, where she worked with special needs children.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home and also following the burial at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Life Center, 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro, N.C. 28320.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Lee Edwards.

Surviving are her husband, Cliff Edwards; daughter, Jamie Simmons and husband Jon; grandchildren, Jay, Michael Denise, Jamison and Allie; sisters, Phyllis Lewis, Jennifer Martin and Brenda Smith; brothers, Isaac Hester and the Rev. Charles Hester.

Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Condolences may be made at jerniganwarren.com.