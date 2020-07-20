Stephen Alexander Buie, 89 years old, a lifetime resident of Bladenboro, North Carolina, left his earthly home on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Steve was born on July 31, 1930, in Lumberton, North Carolina, to Leo Baldwin Buie and Beatrice Townsend Buie. He attended King's Business School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and later joined the United States Air Force where he was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. After the death of his father, Leo, in 1955, he returned home to Bladenboro to take over his father's business, Buie Dry Cleaners, which he owned and operated for 50 years.

On December 26, 1957, Steve married Mary Stocks Buie. Together they had one daughter, Randie Buie Harrelson. Steve was devoted to his family and desired to see that they were cared for, even in his absence. Steve was a member of First Baptist Church of Bladenboro for 89 years, where he served as an usher until he could no longer attend service in person.

Steve was selfless in nature and always quick to sacrifice for his family or friends. Meeting new people and interacting with old friends brought Steve true joy. We are thankful to his many friends for loving him over the years.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Townsend Buie, and his father, Leo Baldwin Buie. Surviving are his daughter, Randie Buie Harrelson, her husband Cris, and his beloved grandson, Stephen. He also leaves behind a special friend, Harvey Paul Singletary.

We would like to say a special thank you to his Forest Drive neighbors: Geraldine and Willis Nance, Kelly Baldwin, Billy Fisher, Elizabeth Pait, and Jerry and Sue Brown, for being loving and supportive friends over the past 50 years.

A graveside service was held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pine Crest Cemetery in Bladenboro, with Pastor Sam VanSlyke and Mr. Clifton Kinlaw officiating.

