Steven Davis, age 43, was surrounded by his loving family when Jesus came to take him home Thursday morning, November, 5, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Ernestine Davis and J.D. and Ruth McKee.

Steven is survived by his parents, Kenneth G. and Gail M. Davis of the home; sister, Sandra (Jody) Robbins of Lisbon; one daughter, Courtney (Greg) Spivey of Nakina; one son, Mason Little Davis of Bladenboro; two grandchildren, Brentley Davis and Brayden Spivey; two nephews, Josh Robbins (fiancee Taylor Stephens) and Kaleb Robbins. He is also survived by a large family and many friends who have encouraged and prayed for him throughout his battle.

Steven attended Bladenboro High School where he graduated in 1995. He was the varsity quarterback for the Bladenboro Bull Dawgs from 1993-1995. Known to his friends as "Swampdawg," "Stevendawg" or simply "Dawg," he exhibited strong leadership and always had a heart for the underdog in any situation.

"Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God." Unknown

Arrangements: Graveside service Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Hickory Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. with visitation to follow in the Hickory Grove Family Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Steven Davis to the ALS Association – NC Chapter at 4 Blount Street #200, Raleigh, NC 27601, or to Lower Cape Fear Life Care at 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.