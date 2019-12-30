Sue Johnson Allen, 61, of Lillington, passed away at Central Harnett Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Sue loved spending time with family and friends and adored her grand-babies. She enjoyed playing video poker in her spare time.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Emmie McCall Johnson and Jerry Johnson, and a sister, Janet Johnson.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Butler and husband, William of Lillington; sons, John and wife Maria of Long Island, New York, and Jerry Lee Allen and wife Carrie of Carolina Beach; brothers, Allen Johnson and wife Kim, Charles Johnson and wife Sharon, and Jeff Johnson and wife Janet, all of Harrells; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.

Online condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.