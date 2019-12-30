Sue Johnson Allen

Sue Johnson Allen, 61, of Lillington, passed away at Central Harnett Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Sue loved spending time with family and friends and adored her grand-babies. She enjoyed playing video poker in her spare time.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Emmie McCall Johnson and Jerry Johnson, and a sister, Janet Johnson.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Butler and husband, William of Lillington; sons, John and wife Maria of Long Island, New York, and Jerry Lee Allen and wife Carrie of Carolina Beach; brothers, Allen Johnson and wife Kim, Charles Johnson and wife Sharon, and Jeff Johnson and wife Janet, all of Harrells; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.

Published in Bladen Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
