  • "Please accept my condolences so sorry to for be loss."
    - Darron Huntley
  • "I met Sue last year she was a graceful and respectful lady..."
    - George Patterson
  • "We weren't just cousins we were great friends back in the..."
    - Tami Clark Boggess
  • "Met Sue years ago at Carolina Beach ! She was a lovely Lady..."
    - Linda Aiken
Service Information
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC
28390
(910)-497-0171
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
Obituary
Sue Johnson Allen, 61, of Lillington, passed away at Central Harnett Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Sue loved spending time with family and friends and adored her grand-babies. She enjoyed playing video poker in her spare time.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Emmie McCall Johnson and Jerry Johnson, and a sister, Janet Johnson.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Butler and husband, William of Lillington; sons, John and wife Maria of Long Island, New York, and Jerry Lee Allen and wife Carrie of Carolina Beach; brothers, Allen Johnson and wife Kim, Charles Johnson and wife Sharon, and Jeff Johnson and wife Janet, all of Harrells; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake.

Online condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
