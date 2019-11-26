BENSON — Ms. Sylvia Genevia Smith, 76, of Benson passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in White Oak.

Ms. Smith was a native of Bladen County, the daughter of Lawton and Thelma Sessoms Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Smith, Paul Smith, Carl Smith and Eddis Smith; and sisters, Wanda Ray and Faye Smith. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Williford of Benson; eight sisters, Nita Baker of Elizabethtown, Jean Horne and Donna Naylor, both of White Oak, Hazel Smith of Raleigh, Betty Holder (Bill) of Cary, Judy Strickland of Fayetteville, Debbie Langdon (Greg) of Fuquay-Varina and Helen Huggins (Thomas) of Holly Hill, South Carolina; one brother, Clyde Smith (Teresa) of Fayetteville; grandson, Jeremy Williford (Terri) and a great-granddaughter, Maybelle Williford.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro.