THOMASVILLE — Tammy Guyton Michael, 50, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Tammy was born March 10, 1969, to Edith Dowless Guyton and Eddie Guyton in Lumberton.

Tammy was a wonderful and loving wife, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She loved her dogs Buddy and Brailynn. She enjoyed spending time with family and going to church.

Tammy is survived by her husband, M. Todd Michael; father, Eddie Guyton; stepmother, Diane Hager; sister, Terrie Musselwhite and brother-in-law David Musselwhite; nephew, David Musselwhite Jr.; nieces, Candis Hughes and Amber Michael; four great-nephews and one great-niece.

Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Dowless Guyton Allen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tammy's name to the Hayworth Cancer Center, 601 N. Elm St., High Point, NC 27262.

A visitation for Tammy will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Thomasville Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service for Tammy will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. at Thomasville Assembly; pastor Tommy Vestrat officiating. Following the funeral service will be a burial at Holly Hill Memorial Park.

