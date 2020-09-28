1/
Taylor "TJ" Tatum
Taylor "TJ" Tatum, 81, received his wings after a battle with many health issues. He passed away September 21, 2020, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

TJ loved life, enjoyed singing gospel music and was very active in church. He was a loving and caring person who never met a stranger. He retired from the city of Wilmington in 2012.

TJ was preceded in death by his parents Taylor and Mary Jane Tatum, and his brother Robert Tatum.

He is survived by sisters, Jayne Lawson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Lucille Jernigan of Elizabethtown; and brothers Lloyd Tatum of Elizabethtown, and the Rev. Charlie Tatum (Sharon) of Clarkton. He is also survived by his special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, at 3 p.m. at the Davis/Tatum Cemetery located on Sweet Home Church Road in Elizabethtown. Masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Clarkton PFWB Church, PO Box 315, Clarkton NC 28433.

Services are provided by the Rev. John Guyton and the Rev. Mike Jacobs.

For more information or to sign the guest book, please go to burroughsfh.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, is assisting the family.



Published in Bladen Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Davis/Tatum Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
